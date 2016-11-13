By Dani Nicholson The longest-running tradition at BSU is returning this December for its 48th year. Madrigal Dinners, hosted by the Bemidji Choir and Chamber Choir, is a four-course meal with exciting and interactive entertainment. It is set in the year 1616 of the Renaissance period, complete with costumes fit for a King, Queen, and […]
Fire Safety Demonstration
BSU FYRE students watch what happens when water is poured onto a grease fire at the Kitchen Fire Safety demonstration in front of the Student Center for Health and Counseling Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Members of Bemidji Fire Department put on this demonstration on campus to inform students about how to respond and prevent a […]
BSU Hosts 5th Annual Mental Health Awareness Panel
by Stacey Kaslon As a part of Suicide Prevention Week, Bemidji State University will host the fifth annual Mental Health Awareness Panel for students and faculty on campus at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in Hagg-Sauer 100. The goal of the panel sponsored by the Student Center for Student Health and Counseling, Lifestyle Educators, Psychology Club, […]
A Northern Student How-To: Pack and Study
By Bethany Erickson During finals week you really should be focused on the tests you have left to take and be spending time with the people you won’t see again until next fall. When you’re not focused on these things though, you also need to think about packing up all of the stuff you managed […]
MOD Squad Provides Services for Dogs and Owners
By Kelsey Jacobson MOD Squad, a program led by volunteers working with dogs who exhibit behavioral problems, began in June 2014 locally in Bemidji. The program was able to get off the ground due to a grant Great River Rescue received from the Best Friends Animal Society . The Director of Great River Rescue, Brandon Mustful, […]
Graduating Seniors Give Advice to Underclassmen
By Ellen Lescarbeau With the school year coming to a close, most students are anxious and excited. For some, the end of the school year means moving on to the next step in school. For others, it means moving on to the next chapter of their lives. Some graduating seniors offered up some wise words […]
Fifth Annual Undie Run Takes Place at BSU
By Bailey Wright Beavers are stripping down to their undies, literally. On Thursday April 21, Bemidji State’s Student Senate hosted its fifth annual Undie Run at 5pm. Students gathered around Lakeside Lawn to participate in a one mile run around several campus buildings. Along the mile long course there were four bins for runners to […]
Drag is Making a Comeback at BSU
By Kelsey Jacobson After three years of not having a Drag Show at Bemidji State University, the Phoenix Club, BSU’s gay-straight alliance on campus, has decided to bring back drag in an attempt to challenge students and the community. The goal is also to break down the stereotypes of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and […]
70th Annual Funtastic Dance Follies Soon to Take the Stage
By Whitney Jackson Beginning on Thursday, April 21st at 7 pm, the Funtastic Dance Follies will kick off their 70th annual performance, making the event the second longest tradition at BSU, behind the football team. The event, which will be held at the Bemidji State University Basketball Gym, will be filled with students, alumni, community […]