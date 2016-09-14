BSU Hosts 5th Annual Mental Health Awareness Panel

by Stacey Kaslon

As a part of Suicide Prevention Week, Bemidji State University will host the fifth annual Mental Health Awareness Panel for students and faculty on campus at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in Hagg-Sauer 100.

The goal of the panel sponsored by the Student Center for Student Health and Counseling, Lifestyle Educators, Psychology Club, Evergreen Youth and Family Services, and TXT4Life is to raise awareness among students, staff and faculty about mental illness and its presence on campus.

“It allows everyone to come together and help end the stigma of remaining quiet about these mental health topics and speak out about their own health and stories in regards to such topics,” Justine Bergquist, a student speaking on the panel, said.

Justine is one of four students sharing their story and experience with mental illness with peers from across campus.

“My hope is that by speaking on the panel it will allow others to gain hope and encouragement to no longer fight these silent illnesses alone and realize that there is support within research for anyone who may be questioning their mental health,” Bergquist said.