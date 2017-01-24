The Road to Compass Rose

By Janie Johnson



Hannah Anderson has always had a sense of adventure; from going on trips with her grandpa when she was young to moving away from home to attend Bemidji State to now starting her own business. This sense of adventure has helped to inspire the name of the newest boutique in town: Compass Rose.



After being invited to eight weddings in seven months Hannah and her boyfriend Jordan Peura took it upon themselves to break away from the usual gifts they had always settled with. The two decided to start ordering anything from unique home décor to handbags to share with their friends and family. Eventually this idea turned into a small business being run from their home. Now Hannah and Jordan want to share their unique finds with the rest of Bemidji.



“We were sitting in the McDonald’s drive thru when Jordan said ‘Just do it, just do it! Turn it into something’, and a week later I had a website and inventory,” said Anderson. With a background in graphic design and marketing, Anderson was no stranger to creating a brand for herself.

Signs, pillows, candles, totes and bags, tea towels, banners, picture frames, jewelry and more. They have something for everyone. “We like to pick out pieces that remind us of our friends and family, and we think that others can enjoy too,” said Anderson about the uniqueness of what they offer.

Compass Rose will be located next to Classic Cuts, south of Bemidji near the Holiday gas station. “Ladies like to shop and get their hair done,” said Anderson in explanation for why they chose this as the location for the boutique. Compass Rose plans to be open sometime in February. More information can be found on their Facebook page and website.