Brides Visit the Bemidji Bridal Expo

Photostory by Preston Pung & Joey Scanlan
The annual Bridal Exposition took place Sunday at the Sanford Center featuring businesses from caterers to florists to travel agents–all to help brides get ready for the big day.
Zoey Sonnenberg and Kaylee Gorby-Becker of Northern Sun Tanning talk to the soon-to-be bride Lindsey Schafer and her sister McKenzie Schafer, who are signing up for a tanning and spa treatment. Northern Sun Tanning has only been open for 2 years but are finding new clients at their first Bemidji Bridal Expo appearance.
Pat Kane explains to a customer what his business Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental has to offer for a wedding day. Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental has been around for 37 years and 2017 marks the tenth year that they have been participating in bridal showers throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
A look into what Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental have to offer for table and chair rentals. They also offer food, beverages and several different decor options.
Brenda Holleman speaks to a newly-engaged couple (Matthew Korpela & Sylvia Budde) about their honeymoon plans. Brenda has been the working owner of The Travel Chalet after buying the business in 2002 and has been a yearly participant at the Bridal Expo ever since. The Travel Chalet is a travel planning business that helps couples with wedding destinations and honeymoons.
Two Hearts Owner Govinder Davgun chats with Jan Riopelle and Shawna Gjovik about her design and sewing business at the Bemidji Bridal Expo on Sunday. Davgun has been running her business for eighteen years and says she enjoys helping people to make their special day or a wonderful experience.
Patterson’s Menswear got many curious viewers throughout the day at their decorated booth. Patterson’s has been around since the 1930’s and is a family owned and operated business who have been attending the Bemidji Bridal Expo since it started.
Julie McFarlane shows off her skin cream products to a curious customer (Camille Moreno). McFarlane became an independent consultant for Rodan & Fields in December 2016. Excited for her new start, she plans to attend more bridal shows to spread the word of the product.
Taylor Levy arranges the booth for the Hampton Inn & Suites as they prepare for their fourth year of the Bemidji Bridal Expo. The Hampton has multiple ballrooms for people to use for weddings and other events, which they promote at the Bridal Expo.
Wes Newell speaks to the mother of a bride-to-be (Terry Miller) who is looking for a DJ for her daughter’s wedding. Ntertainment is a professional DJ business that plays at weddings in the Northern Minnesota area. Newell has owned the business for 10 years and the Bridal Expo has helped their relevance over the past few years.
The Baker family (from left to right: Ryan, Tarynn, James and Jess) pose in front of their catering booth at the Bridal Expo. Baker’s Place Catering is a family owned and operated business that Ryan and Jess started 13 years ago. This is their fifth year participating at the Bemidji Bridal Expo and their only means of self-promotion.
Tags: slide1