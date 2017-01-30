Students Compete in First Annual Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament

Photo story by Shawn Campbell & Andy Kucera

Fishermen and women from all across campus competed in the first Bemidji State University annual ice fishing tournament hosted by the Outdoor Program Center Saturday Jan. With the weather on their side, 65 fisherman competed for a variety of prizes totaling to over $1,000.

The tournament was supported by contributions from Pepsi Nei Bottling of Bemidji, Port-Able John Rental and Service, Inc., of Bemidji, St. Croix Rods, Security Bank and Northland Fishing Tackle. The fish were all judged by length rather than by their weight then released immediately back into the water.

The first place winner for the largest Northern Pike went to Emily Kurst with 22 and ½ inches. The first place winner for the largest Walleye goes to Hunter Churness with 16 inches. The first place winner for the largest Perch goes to Sean Anderson with 10 and ¾ inches. Among the festivities that added to the winter fun were a few miscellaneous prize drawings: cash prizes for the oldest and youngest fisherman, the 7th and 15th fish caught and measured and the winner for the smallest fish of the day which went to Dane Lynch with a 3 and 7/8 inch Perch.