BSU Opens 24-hour Computer Lab in Decker Hall

By Sharif Black

Bemidji State University Information Technology Services announced on Jan. 23 that a 24-hour computer lab in Decker Hall is officially open for students.

In an email sent out to students a few days before the opening day of the lab, they explained what was all included, “Over the past few years, ITS has been sending out surveys and meeting with Student Senate — asking students what they want to see in a new computer lab on campus. We heard that a new computer lab had to be open 24/7,

it had to be located near the residence halls, it had to have a full range of software installed on powerful machines, it had to be comfortable and fun and had to have options for students to work collaboratively and privately.”

In order to take advantage of the 24/7 access, you will need to have an active key card. “There is a student worker there a majority of the day, but at night you need a key card to get in,” said Austin Fraune.

On Monday, classes across campus toured the lab and saw all that it had to offer. “I have seen students in there, but I don’t know exactly how many are in there at all times,” said Kaitlyn Vertina, a BSU student who toured the lab with her TRIO class.

With the only other 24-hour lab on campus being a handful of computers in Walnut Hall, students are looking forward to the convenience of having the lab close to the dorms.

“I would rather go to the Decker Lab than all the way to the library. It’s closer to the dorms,” said Fraune.

For those located off campus who need access to the lab and do not have a key card, they can stop by the Hobson Memorial Union desk to upgrade to the new photo ID key card. Their office hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.