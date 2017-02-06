Rumors to Rest: Women’s Hockey Team Staying Put

By Talaya Kautz

Rumors have been circulating around Bemidji State University about the women’s hockey team relocating to the John S. Glas Fieldhouse.

The John S. Glas Fieldhouse was home to the BSU men and women’s hockey teams for 43 years, and in 2010, the Sanford Center gave the Beavers a new place to call home.

“It’s one of the nicer facilities in the WCHA and it’s an awesome atmosphere to play in,” said BSU Women’s Hockey player Bailey Wright. “If I’m not in class or at home, I’m usually at the rink. It’s a good place to hang out and play some hockey.”

Recently, students have speculated the possibility of moving the BSU women’s hockey team back to campus, with the men’s team to follow shortly down the road.

“I don’t see it being possible because we have already sold all the equipment that they used when hockey competed in the John Glas,” said Assistant Director of Athletic Facilities Tim Bellew. “We sold the machine that keeps the ice cold and the boards, so I just can’t see it happening.”

Executive Director of the Sanford Center Jeff Kossow said that possible causes for this rumor are decreases in ticket sales, investments in group sales, televised home games and season ticket holders, which all play a role in the lower attendance.

“We plan on becoming more engaged with BSU in the upcoming 2017-2018 season,” said Kossow.

The Sanford Center is working with the teams to create loyalty programs, discounts for certain games and promotions for next the season.

While the Sanford Center was built primarily for BSU hockey, it also hosts concerts, wedding receptions, expos, conventions, meetings, rodeos and graduation ceremonies.

Although the John Glas is no longer a part of the BSU hockey teams, it plays a huge role in the success of Bemidji State athletics. Athletic teams now use it to lift, condition, and practice.

As for the rumor, BSU Women’s Head Coach Jim Scanlan laughed off its mention, saying, “Not going to happen.”