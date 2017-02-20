Bemidji Kids Fight the Frost

By Ellen Lescarbeau

SANFORD CENTER—Over a thousand children gathered at the Sanford Center on Feb. 19 and 20 for the “Fight the Frost” fundraising event hosted by the Bemidji YMCA and Games Galore.

The indoor carnival featured more than 20 child-friendly obstacle courses and games provided by Games Galore, including blow-up bouncy houses, giant slides, a wrecking ball and a joust. The event also featured “Kiddie Land”, which included smaller attractions for children five-years-old and younger, such as small bouncy houses, little builders and more.

Parent Tyler Acosta believes that this event is a great way to get kids out of the house during the wintertime. “I don’t care how much I have to pay,” he said. “As long as my kids aren’t sitting on the couch in front of a screen that’s all that matters to me.”

Admission was $10 for children six and up, $6 for children five and younger and adults and children younger than two were free. A percentage of the proceeds will go toward Bemidji’s YMCA.

Carl Johnson, event organizer, said the amount would be determined after the event. Johnson also added that this event helps people get an idea that there’s a concept of a community stage for people to get together and help fight some of the doldrums of winter.

“We don’t like going outside to do winter activities because we don’t like the cold or snow,” said Taylor Dronen, a parent in attendance. “So this is a perfect way to get the kids out of the house and moving.”

The event was a great opportunity for kids who were out of school for President’s Day to get out and about and have fun despite the winter weather.

Six-year-old Isaac Whitefeather said, “I like it here way more than school.”