Bemidji Comes Together to Promote Suicide Prevention

By Dana Flickinger

BEMIDJI—On Saturday, the 11th annual Suicide Prevention run, walk and skate was held at the Sanford Center in honor of those lost to suicide as well as to prevent further incidents.

The BSU women’s hockey team and the nursing department volunteered at this event where there were about 200 participants. Kelly Brevig had just taken over planning about a month before the event and had high hopes, “My predecessor Stephanie Downey and she’s been running this event for seven years. It’s going to be a great turn out.”

“A lot goes into this event,” said volunteer coordinator Gary Russell who has been involved since 2008. “I used to be Stephanie’s supervisor when she worked at Evergreen. Although, she didn’t need a supervisor, just someone to give her permission.”

“I want to continue to be involved in promoting this event and awareness our community,” commented Stephanie after admitting she’s been involved in suicide prevention for ten years, “so I’m here today to help teach the new coordinator the ropes.”

“Generally they have over five hundred people involved in this event-volunteering, running, walking, skating and donors. People come from all over the region as well as out of state to participate in this event,” said Stephanie when asked about previous years.

Jesse Prince was the overall men’s winner. He was proud as well as thankful for the weather being as nice as it was for this event.

Kristin Farnan was the first woman to finish the race with a time of just over twenty-one minutes. “I beat my goal by about thirty-five seconds. I have a major in psychology and I also work as a nurse, which is part of why I participated in the race this year.”