Community Members Walk to Defeat Alzheimer’s

by Dana Flickinger

BEMIDJI—The walk to defeat Alzheimer’s was held on Saturday. There were approximately 100 participants and 22 different teams.

They had a goal of 24,000 dollars and raised about 17,000 dollars. The walk is in support of those lost and to fund research to stop further loss. It was a three mile walk starting at the Sanford Center.

“Over fifteen million individuals are serving as unpaid caregivers. There are over hundreds of billions affected by Alzheimer’s,” began Heidi Boyd.

Boyd was the host for the morning ceremony before the walk, as well as KB101 FM’s morning show co-host. She invited Lisa Bender from Edward Jones to say a few words in honor of her company.

“People ask me why Edward Jones has stepped as the National presenting sponsor,” Bender started, “it’s because we care about our clients. We often hear from clients that this disease does just the opposite.”

“Like so many of you we have been personally been touched by this disease,” said Saundra McLean and Jeanne Thompson, co-chairs for the event, “we’ve seen what it can do and we have hope for the future as well.”

At the event were participants who had lost loved ones and were helping others to fight. There was one participant, Rose Marie, who was there in the middle of her fight with Alzheimer’s.

Rose Marie and her caregiver completed the three mile walk and showed the strength it takes to fight such a disease. Jerry Vargo walked in honor of his wife, whom he lost after her long fight against this disease.

“Alzheimer’s is never going to back down and neither should we,” ended Boyd.