Chapman Challenges Students’ Ideas on Aliens and Studying Abroad

by Rebecca Carvell

Dr. Alan Chapman of Oxford came to Bemidji Sept. 25 to speak to Bemidji State’s students and faculty about the history of aliens and to promote Eurospring.

Dr. Chapman discussed all the previous attempts that were made to get to the moon–be it by launching people or a flying machine. He also explained that this is also how the idea of anesthetics was created, when a group tried to send a man to the moon. The scientists also thought that they could breath through a sponge while up in space and that food wasn’t necessary while up in space. It was believed that the only reason we needed food was because gravity pulled the food through the digestive track. Meaning up in space a sandwich will last months because of the lack of gravity.

As well, Dr. Chapman told the audience about the discovery of the telescope and how it was discovered if a lamp is put near the telescope the gas emitted also made the images seem closer. With the new telescope, they were able to see more details of the planets. Such as the lack of creatures that lived on the moon that were believed to be winged and very similar to humans. There was also the canals that were believed to be on Mars, they turned out to be dots and lines that the brain connected. Dr. Chapman called the brain “3 pounds of meat placed a top of the spinal column.”

He concluded the lecture by talking a little about the Eurospring studying abroad partnership between BSU and Oxford. In attendance, there members of the program from all the way back in 1981 and as recent as Spring 2017. He then had them talk a little about the experience and they all roughly said the same thing “It was one of the best experiences of my life” even the ones that were grown, married with kids. Dr. Chapman said that he doesn’t plan on stopping his role in Eurospring anytime soon.