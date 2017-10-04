The Evolution of Franchise Horror

by Dakota Drobnicki

Horror is a genre the public and the film community tend to have the biggest love/hate relationship with. Horror films typically rake in large sums of cash through word of mouth and viral marketing these days, but thanks to long-running public and critical stigmas against them, you usually aren’t going to see a movie like The Babadook or Hush get much love from prestigious awards no matter how good it is. The only horror film to ever win Best Picture from the Academy Awards was The Silence of the Lambs in 1991, with no further nominations in that category from the genre since.

When it comes to public longevity, however, very few film series have the staying power that horror franchises have—Godzilla, Zatoichi, Emmanuelle and James Bond being a few long-running exceptions. Friday the 13th for example, if you count all its resurrections and reboots, totals at a whopping 12 films now, while Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street are at 10 and nine respectively.

The questions for you to consider, as a horror fan, as a film lover, or as somebody just looking for scary stuff to watch this month, even, are as follows:

How is it that films like Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Child’s Play make it to seven, eight, nine follow-ups?

Does the evolution of their franchises follow a common thread? If so, what is it?

Would these films have the staying power they do without their long threads of follow-ups?

Halloween and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre were among films that redefined horror for their generation, away from the gothic iconography of Hammer and Vincent Price, and Halloween especially laid the groundwork for the slasher film boom throughout the 1980s. However, this boom was truly kicked off by the massive box office success of Friday the 13th in 1980, a low-budget exploitation film directed by the producer of Wes Craven’s The Last House on the Left.

At this point in this article, it is important that you mentally separate Friday the 13th, the original film, from how the franchise it spawned has repainted its public perception. When the average person sees Friday the 13th imagery, they see its iconic villain Jason Voorhees—a tall Michael Myers-esque character who wears a hockey mask and swings around a machete at teenagers.

However, spoiler alert for a 37-year-old film here, Jason Voorhees is not the villain of the first film, and he doesn’t appear in it until the very last minute . He also doesn’t get his iconic hockey mask until the third film .

The original Friday the 13th copied the template of the “giallo”—an Italian genre of sleazy, exploitative murder mysteries usually peppered with black-gloved killers, enough point-of-view shots to make porn companies blush, and copious amounts of blood and sex—and shot fear into its audience by harnessing fears of the unknown in childhood summer camps.