Nerds After Noon – Episode 1: A Nerdstory

This week, Stacey and Dakota kick-off the series discussing the history of “nerd culture” from the first known publishing of the word to Revenge of the Nerds to Star Wars to the Nerdist to bow-ties being cool.

Nerds After Noon is an hour-long radio show/podcast aired everyday of the week at 1 p.m. on FM90 (89.7) from Bemidji, MN.

The show features self-proclaimed nerds from the BSU campus. Nerds After Noon describes a “nerd” as someone who is passionate about an interest. This includes films, vinyl, cosplay, board games, fantasy football, manga, acapella music, tv shows, comic books, video games, anime, k-pop and so much more.