Nerds After Noon – Episode 2: I’m Not Gryffindor!

This week, Stacey and Dakota are joined by Cassie who shares her passion for the wizarding world of Harry Potter. They discuss J.K. Rowling’s books, Gary Oldman, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pottermore, the Sorting Hat, Pukwudgies, the history of magic in the new world, and so much more.

Nerds After Noon is an hour-long radio show/podcast aired everyday of the week at 1 p.m. on FM90 (89.7) from Bemidji, MN.

The show features self-proclaimed nerds from the BSU campus. Nerds After Noon describes a “nerd” as someone who is passionate about an interest. This includes films, vinyl, cosplay, board games, fantasy football, manga, acapella music, tv shows, comic books, video games, anime, k-pop and so much more.