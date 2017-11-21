Music, Mutton, and More: Music Department Preps for 49th Annual Madrigal Dinners

By Daltyn Lofstrom

Bemidji State University is holding its 49th annual Madrigal Dinners November 30th through December 3rd. Four evening performances of Dr. Paul Brandvik’s “The Truth Fairy” will take place at 7 p.m. each day with a 1 p.m. matinee December 3rd.

Tickets are available in the Madrigal Dinners ticket office, room 101 in Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. One can also buy online tickets or print an order form to send with a check via postal mail. Order forms are found on the Department of Music website. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for students.

For the first time in BSU’s history, the show will not take place on-campus but rather at Bemidji’s Concordia Language Villages-Finnish Language Camp. Dr. Dwight Jilek, music director/producer of the show, states the new location is the only change from previous dinners and will enhance the Madrigal Dinners experience.

In addition to the new atmosphere and stellar performance, dinner-goers can expect a meal prepared by Villages staff. The menu includes wild rice soup, beef fillets, flaming pudding and bacon-wrapped figs. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan meal options are provided, as well.

Traditionally, many people from the surrounding area come to enjoy these shows and all that comes with them. There hasn’t been a year that performances haven’t sold out, so buy your tickets while you can!

(Slider photo by BSU Photo.)