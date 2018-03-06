Bemidji State University’s student-run FM-90 radio station has started a new radio show called Hey Bemidji!

BSU student host Madeline Hodgkins describes it as, “a political radio show where we discuss issues both nationally and on campus.” Every week the show will include guest speakers to talk about issues surrounding diversity, equality and other hot topics. The shows air every Thursday at noon, so be sure to tune in.

This week’s show is about gender identity. If you miss it, you can always watch on the Northern Student website at: northernstudentonline.com