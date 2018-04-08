The Phoenix to Host Drag Show

by Abbie Edman

Some students take a break from studying for finals by going for a walk or visiting with friends, but students at Bemidji State University will have the chance to go to drag show for their study break. Hosted by the Phoenix Club, the show is 7 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 26 in Hagg-Sauer 100. Admission is $5 for students and $7 for general admission.

In its fourth year at BSU, the Phoenix Club would like to make it an annual event because of the recent success. Some members of the club said they like putting on this event because it is a good way to give back to the community and also to the students at BSU. Some of the proceeds will be donated to charity with the rest being used by the club to put on other events for the students and community.

The organization will be donating to the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter in Bemidji. The shelter provides crisis shelter, victim-centered advocacy and supportive services for victims of intimate partner violence as well as opportunities for community members to get involved.

This year there will be performers from Fusion Caberet, a professional group in the Saint Cloud area. These performers will include Dexter Maine-Love, Carmen Love, Ophilia Swagg, and Trixi Del Mar. There is also a possibility of some local talent being there as well.

The event will have music and snacks. Each performer will have their own routine including dancing and/or singing. Some will tell jokes and act out skits. They even come out into the audience.

“This event is for fundraising and fun. It’s to express ourselves,” said club member Arica Mahliaire.

Sam Galatz, co-president of The Phoenix Club said, “A lot of LGBTQ clubs use drag shows. They put them on to celebrate.” Co-presidents of The Phoenix club Galatz and Megan Gallagher agree saying that “drag shows are a big deal in the LGBTQ community.”

Galatz talked about “roll call” at the shows. At the beginning, the speaker will ask certain questions to the audience as a whole. Everyone can feel free to share their sexual orientation. Roll call let’s people know that they are not alone. “You can really feel community,” Galatz said. Allowing everyone present to feel accepted and free to be themselves.

Whatever your sexual orientation or gender expression may be, in the words of the famous queen RuPaul, “We’re all born naked and the rest is drag.” So, as far as your break from finals “let the music play.”