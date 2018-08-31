Movie Review: Love, Simon

By Kendra Hacker

Love, Simon is the coming-of-age love story the world has been waiting for. Released on March 16, 2018, the movie already has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With powerful performances by Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Jennifer Garner, along with many others, I couldn’t help but be sucked into the movie. This movie truly captivated the struggles of coming to terms with one’s sexuality during high school and the emotions that one goes through with coming out.

Love, Simon is a movie about a 17-year-old boy, played by Robinson, who is struggling with his sexuality and falls in love with a guy that he talked to online even though he doesn’t know his identity. Robinson portrays the difficulty of coming out to his friends, family, and the world. The plot of the movie revolves around the main character, Simon Spier, going through his senior year of high school while also trying to figure out the identity of his online lover.

The movie pulled at my heartstrings as I watched Simon go through the struggle of being true to himself and constantly searching to find the identity of the guy that he had fallen in love with via email. Every time that I was on the brink of crying, the director, Greg Berlanti, added humorous dialogue that made me laugh instead of cry.

I believe that this movie was made for people to enjoy and smile about. It’s young love- no matter the gender. It’s a sweet, emotional roller-coaster that shows viewers the characters’ high and great moments along with the low and sad moments. The acting was real and raw and kept me captivated until the credits rolled.

Love, Simon is a mainstream rom-com that has the potential to instantly become a favorite with today’s generation.