Students Explore Opportunities at the BOB

by Shane Neumann

BEMIDJI — BSU hosted another successful Beaver Organization Bash with 70 student organizations participating. It’s ten more than they had last year.

Josey Fog, the Associate Director for Hobson Memorial Union and coordinator for the event, is happy to see the upward trend. “The Beaver Organization Bash is always going to be a thing because it’s a chance for student organizations to get their name out there,” he said. “I can’t think of a time at any university where they wouldn’t have something like this.”