Campus, News September 11, 2018

Students Explore Opportunities at the BOB

by Shane Neumann

BSU Students Hunter Richardson (L) and Garret Ober (R) spread awareness for the American Fisheries Society. Interested students L to R: Sophie Arhart, Laura Kipf, Emily Wollenweber, and Kalina Cole. Shane Neumann/The Northern Student

 

BEMIDJI — BSU hosted another successful Beaver Organization Bash with 70 student organizations participating. It’s ten more than they had last year.

Josey Fog, the Associate Director for Hobson Memorial Union and coordinator for the event, is happy to see the upward trend. “The Beaver Organization Bash is always going to be a thing because it’s a chance for student organizations to get their name out there,” he said. “I can’t think of a time at any university where they wouldn’t have something like this.”

BSU Student Cami Prosise promotes the Mental Health Advisory booth with her hug from a fellow student. Shane Neumann/The Northern Student

 

 

Stacey Kaslon (L) explaining her Northern Student booth to a passerby. Shane Neumann/The Northern Student

 

