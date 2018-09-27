UPDATED BREAKING NEWS: Bemidji Police Department Investigating Possible Abduction within 2 Blocks of BSU

At 9:54 a.m. today, the Bemidji Police Department sent out a press release stating that they were actively investigating a possible abduction within two blocks of Bemidji State University on Sept. 26 at 7:35 p.m. in the area of 26th Street NW and Calihan Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene officers spoke with the juvenile witness who stated that he had been outside at approximately 7:30 p.m. and saw a black 4 door jeep (plate unknown) approach a female who was walking on the side of the street. A rear seat passenger motioned for the female to come closer to the vehicle. When the female approached the Jeep the rear seat passenger grabbed this female and pulled her inside the Jeep. The Jeep then left the area northbound on Calihan Avenue.

The female is described as approximately 20 years old with shoulder length brown hair. She is described as a slender build wearing black leggings and a blue/green sweater.

The Jeep is further described as having 2013 BSU Fishing Sticker and some type of slotted covers over the rear tail lights.

Bemidji Police Department Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this case. There have been no missing persons reports as of 10 a.m. this morning. The Bemidji Police Department urges everyone to check on friends or family that may have been in the area on 26th Street NW and Calihan Avenue on Tuesday the 26th at 7:30 p.m.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE

The Bemidji Police Department released an update at 1:31 p.m. Sept. 27 regarding the investigation into an abduction that potentially took place Sept. 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of 26th Street NW and Calihan Avenue.

The press release stated that the investigation located the vehicle described by the juvenile witness. After further information gathering from the vehicle owner, others in the area during the time of the report and video surveillance footage, the investigation has concluded that an abduction did not occur. A female fitting the description of the woman mentioned in the report was identified and located.

A direct quote from the Bemidji Police Department’s press release, “The Bemidji Police Department is thankful for the juvenile who reported what he saw. It is imperative to ensuring the safety of Bemidji that when we see something, we say something.”

The Bemidji Police Department would also like to thank the community member for their help with the investigation and does not believe that there is any danger regarding this case to the public.