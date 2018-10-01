BREAKING NEWS: BSU and Bemidji Police Announces Investigation into Death on Campus

At 6:15 a.m., Bemidji State University sent out a press release to all students stating that a person died on campus early in the morning on Sept. 30 outside of Tamarack Hall.

The Bemidji Police Department and other law enforcement officials are on the scene and investigating into the situation. BSU assures students that “there is no imminent danger or other safety threat to our students, faculty or staff, or to the university or its facilities.”

BSU also encourages students and faculty to reach out to the Student Center for Health and Counseling staff and Mobile Crisis counselors by calling (218) 755-2053 or by visiting https://www.bemidjistate.edu/services/health-counseling/counseling/crisis-counseling/

At 12:21 p.m., the Bemidji Police Department released an update on the situation stating that Bemidji Police officers were called to BSU’s Tamarack Hall on Sept. 30 at 12:30 a.m. for a report of a person lying on the ground bleeding.

Arriving on the scene, officers from the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji State University’s Department of Public Safety and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office found an 18-year-old male who was later identified to be a visitor to the hall and campus.

The press release stated that victim appeared to have fallen from a high elevation. Immediately officials preformed emergency medical care, however they were unsuccessful. The male in-question was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.

Investigators are looking into identifying witnesses and how the incident occurred. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.