Bemidji Police Department Announces Investigation Update

The Bemidji Police Department announced in a press release today the identity of the student who passed away Sunday, Sept. 30 outside of Tamarack Hall to be Isaac Jon Morris of Cokato, MN.

After detectives and BCA Crime Scene personnel investigated the room at Tamarack Hall, it appears that Morris accidentally fell from a seventh floor window. Preliminary autopsy report indicates that Morris died of “significant internal head trauma.”

An investigation by the Bemidji Police Department revealed that Morris was drinking alcohol at a party at 2500 block of Calihan Ave. NE, Bemidji. So far, the police have interviewed seven adults who all had a role in hosting or procuring alcohol for the party. They have also identified several witnesses who said they saw Morris at the party and drinking alcohol.

Detectives also announced that they would be referring the investigation to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, for charges of felony-level providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death, gross misdemeanor-level providing alcohol to a minor, misdemeanor disorderly house and minor consume.