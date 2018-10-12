Beaver Best Hawks in Season Opener

The Bemidji State Men’s Hockey team faced off against 13th ranked, North Dakota on Friday, October 12th and beat the Fighting Hawks 2-1.

Adam Brady tallied BSU’s first goal in the first period and Owen Sillinger scored his first career goal in the third period.

Sophomore Henry Johnson was between the pipes tonight for his first career start with the Beavers and stopped 28/29 shots on goal.

North Dakota’s lone goal was scored by Sophomore, Gabe Bast in the second period.

The Fighting Hawks are ranked 13th by the USCHO while the Beavers are not ranked. Going back to the 70s, this series has remained dominated by the Hawks with a record of 31-3-5.

The Beavers will travel to Grand Forks, North Dakota on Saturday, October 13th to complete their home-and-home with UND. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m.

Slider photo by Matthew Sauser.