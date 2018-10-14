Beavers Breaking Records

by Shelby Haney

For the first time in school history, the Bemidji State Women’s Soccer team is ranked 5th in the nation with a record of 12-0-0, and Senior Rachael Norton broke the all-time scoring record earlier this month, reaching 105 career points.

“It’s very surprising. I remember when I was a freshman looking at the stats and thinking about the amount of goals I would need to score in order to become the record holder, I laughed at how impossible it seemed,” said Norton. She had two assists and a goal against Minot State, which put her at the top of BSU’s career scoring record.

“Never in a million years would I have expected this,” Norton added. “I didn’t even know I broke it until the moment it happened.”

The Beavers are strong on the defensive side of the ball too. Senior goalie, Anna Fobbe has played in all 12 games this season and has only given up six goals–out of 88 attempts.

“Credit goes to my strong back line and terrific team overall,” said Fobbe. “We are getting better with our transitions from offense to defense, meaning not only do we have our defense players, but we have our mids and attackers coming back for support as well.”

Junior Tia Neuharth leads the defensive effort. She averages 0.42 points per game and was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week in early September. “I feel super blessed to be a part of such a wonderful team that I can share these awesome experiences with and a great community,” Neuharth said.

The Beavers host Concordia St. Paul on Friday, October 12th at 3 p.m. and Minnesota State Mankato on Sunday, October 14th at 1 p.m.

“We are super excited because both of these opponents are very well respected,” Neuharth added. “We are getting the chance to play for our family, alumni and community.”