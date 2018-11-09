Lady Beavers Earn Home-field Advantage

by Shane Neumann

BEMIDJI—On Monday Nov. 5, the Bemidji State Women’s Soccer secured their second straight NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bid, only this time things will be different.

Last year, the team received a #5 seed and had to play their games on the road. This year, the team received the #2 seed in the Central Region, which earned them the right to host the first and second rounds on their home field.

The #2 Bemidji State Beavers will host the #7 Minot State Beavers at 2 p.m. Friday at Chet Anderson Stadium. This will be a battle of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponents who have already played once this season. Bemidji State traveled to Minot State on Oct. 5 and were victorious in a 3-0 shutout.

Make sure to dress warm for the games this weekend,Friday will have a high of 21 degrees and a low of 6 degrees. Chance of snow is 50% throughout the day with winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday will have a high of 26 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. Light snow flurries possible throughout the day, and a calm 5 mph wind.

The other matchup in the first-round features #3 Central Missouri vs #6 Augustana (SD) at 12 p.m. If both Bemidji State and Augustana win, the Beavers would have a shot at redemption against the Vikings. BSU lost in the first round of last years tournament to AU in penalty kicks. The potential redemption game would take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Chet Anderson Stadium.

If the Beavers win both games here at home, they will advance to the third-round of the tournament which begins on Nov. 16 at a TBA location.

The unbeaten Beavers with a record of (17-0-2) were last ranked at #4 in the nation. Rachael Norton is coming off her secondstraight NSIC POY award, Anna Fobbe won NSIC Goalkeeper of the Year, and coach Jim Stone won NSIC Coach of the Year. The team will also come into this matchup sporting five first team ALL-NSIC players–the first time ever in school history.