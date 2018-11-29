By Shane Neumann

BEMIDJI—Thanksgiving break is over, and finals are looming. This is a stressful time of year for students, and stress management is important. Thankfully it’s “Keep Calm and…” week here at BSU.

The Mental Health Advisory Board will host events all week to teach students stress-management basics. On Monday, students made free goodie bags, and Tuesday there was a guided-meditation event.

Wednesday’s event was “Keep Calm and… Do Yoga!” in the Rec Center dance studio. On Thursday, Beaver Treats will be in the Leadership Success Center from 3-4 p.m. On Friday, students can make another goodie bag in HMU Lakeside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can attend “Feel Better Fast”, a stress-management workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30p.m. on the first floor of Cedar Hall.

“I realize how far behind I am in homework as we get closer to final exams,” said Claire Johnson, a senior at BSU. “It gets very stressful and overwhelming at times.”

Stress Management techniques mentioned during Keep Calm week include staying hydrated, giving yourself breaks, and getting plenty of sleep. For more information visit the stress management workshop Friday!

Ben Larson, a senior majoring in piano performance, feels similar to Johnson. “I get the most stressed out in the final three weeks of a semester. Everything comes all at once, and I forget where I left off,” Larson said. “I don’t know if I do cope with it. I tend to get overwhelmed until it’s all over, then I can restart.”